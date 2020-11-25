79th Speaker of the of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Robin Vos, shares what he is thankful for this Thanksgiving. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses, families, healthcare workers, and Wisconsin in general. In the midst of a global pandemic, Vos shares what he is grateful for as a part of the Racine Gratitude Project.

The Racine Gratitude Project aims to share stories of gratitude during the holiday season. Through hardships, Racine County residents speak out about what makes them grateful.

Speaker Robin Vos

Robin Vos says “Even with the challenges and hardships during the pandemic, it’s important to count our blessings. We live in the best state in the best country in the world. Wisconsin has beautiful lakes, thriving communities, and generous people. I’m grateful for the frontline workers, health care professionals, first responders and emergency personnel who are working tirelessly to protect and serve our Wisconsin communities. I’m also thankful for our veterans and the servicemen and women who continue to fight for our freedom.”

Additionally on a personal note, Vos adds, “I want to thank the Racine County residents who chose me to represent them in the Assembly. Of course, I’m most thankful for my family, especially my wife and best friend Michelle. I hope you and your family have a safe and healthy holiday season.”

