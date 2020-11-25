Ruth Ann Miller is no stranger to hardships. She’s faced the loss of family members and currently dealing with the effects of COVID-19. However, Ruth Ann Miller is filled with love. Here is what she has to say about gratitude:

Miller says, “On days where I am feeling low, grieving for my son, step-son, canine son and COVID in the last two years, I realize there are others facing worse situations than me. Finding good has been difficult this year but I am still grateful everyday for: Mine and my family’s health, grandchildren, home with food, plenty of toilet paper, heat, electricity, time to get organized, donate to local thrift shop and food pantry, phone and email family and friends, mail a “thinking about you” card to someone, fresh air, decent weather, sunshine, hopeful for a COVID vaccine approval by the FDA, Virtual Church Services, praying for our health care workers, first responders, military, President, and respecting our flag.”

Like Miller, you too can share your story on the Racine County Eye. Be a part of the Racine Gratitude Project. Email Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to submit your entry of 100 words of less.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!