Toni Black and her fiance smile for a photo together

Toni Black is grateful for her fiance and being employed at this time. COVID-19 has shown Racine residents how being a part from our loved ones makes us appreciate them even more. As a part of the Racine Gratitude Project, Black shares a glimpse of gratefulness.

Thanksgiving is a season to share gratitude and Toni Black isn’t missing a beat. Check out her story below.

Toni Black says “I am super thankful for being able to be with my fiance and still be in work in crazy times like these. Thanksgiving means so much to me. I am also so thankful that I have many friends to talk to in trying times like these.”

#RacineGratitudeProject submissions are currently still being taken. If you are interested in sharing a story of thankfulness, participate by sending an email to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

