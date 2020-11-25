The Racine County Eye presents the #RacineGratitudeProject as a way to connect with those living in Racine County and to hear about what they are thankful for this Holiday season. 2020 has been a rollercoaster. Looking back we can probably count a handful of unexpected twists and turns. However during these difficult moments, residents of Racine County share stories of hope, positivity, and gratitude.
Greta Neubauer, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly kicks off the #RacineGratitudeProject by sharing what she’s thankful for.
“I am so grateful to live in a community that looks out for each other. This year has been hard in so many ways, but I have been so moved to see people make big sacrifices and show up for one another in incredible ways. I am grateful to all of you for all you have done to help keep our community safe and help our neighbors weather this storm” says Neubauer.
#RacineGratitudeProject submissions are currently still being taken. If you are interested in sharing a story of thankfulness, participate by sending an email to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.
