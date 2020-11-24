Hometown Hero gives a thumbs up to the camera while showing her respirator mask.

Teresa Painter-Miranda is the proud mother of Stephanie Miranda. Her daughter works as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring Street. Being in this role, she’s found a passion for helping others. Miranda, this week’s Racine County Eye Hometown Hero, looks forward to climbing the ladder in healthcare.

Stephanie Miranda is pursing a career in nursing. Her hands on experience with COVID-19 gives her the upper hand in caring for patients. The General Medicine floor has transitioned to a COVID-19 unit. Miranda works on this floor. This monumental moment for healthcare workers is one they won’t forget, especially Miranda.

Miranda’s Mark on Racine

Stephanie was first introduced to the healthcare field when she was a student at J.I Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin. The summer of her Sophomore year, she enrolled in the CNA program at Gateway Technical College in Racine, Wisconsin. She is currently in the process of obtaining her degree in Nursing. In 2024, Miranda will graduate from Carthage College located in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Stephanie on her graduation day from Case High School

Her mother says “She has always wanted to be a nurse so that she can assist in the care of sick people. She has seen more death and sadness in the last 9 months that most adults see in a lifetime.”

Miranda is making her mark. This pandemic has shown her strength. The experiences no one wishes for are the moments where the colors of healthcare workers like Miranda truly shine. Miranda’s character and fortitude has developed through this pandemic.

Passion for People

Stephanie Miranda is bringing more diversity and inclusion to healthcare. She is fluent in Spanish, and she enjoys being able to connect with other Spanish speakers.

That’s just who Miranda is. She is caring and compassionate. Likewise, Miranda enjoys volunteering outside of work. She’s passionate about cooking meals at the Community Meal site at Living Faith Lutheran Church. In any way that Miranda is able to do so, she likes to help her community.

COVID-19 Impact

While working the frontlines of this pandemic, Miranda has also been working 2 other jobs. She is determined to pay for her college without financial assistance from anyone in her family. While she will learn a great deal of knowledge at Carthage College, she’s already has experience that serves others.

Stephanie poses in front of a dorm room at Carthage College

What Miranda has learned is that COVID-19 effects real people. It’s changing lives and making an impact on our community. It’s bringing out the best in this CNA and future nurse. To support Stephanie Miranda and alleviate the pressure that COVID-19 puts on healthcare workers follow these guidelines:

Stay home unless leaving is needed for essential reasons

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Sanitize and disinfect

Send a thank you note to your healthcare provider/nurse

Thanksgiving/Black Friday is nearing and due to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our healthcare system consider following these suggestions:

Host a virtual Zoom dinner

Make a dish for a neighbor and leave it on their porch

Shop online, preferably local establishments

Decorate your house

Send a note expressing gratitude to a friend

Participate in the Racine County Eye’s #racinegratitudeproject Click here to view how



Stephanie poses with a sunflower

For more guidelines about the CDC’s recommendations, check out the Racine County Eye article here.

