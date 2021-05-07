UNION GROVE – The 68th Annual Rotary Post Prom, “Enchanted Evening” is set for Saturday, May 15, 6 p.m. to midnight, at the Racine County Fairgrounds. It is presented by the Racine Founders Rotary Club and nine area high schools.

Among the Post Prom attractions are: Live red carpet TV coverage by WCGV-TV (MY24) and a livestream from 6 to 9 p.m. at my24milwaukee.com, DJ and Karaoke, games, scavenger hunt, food/beverages and a few surprises.

Student tickets are available for purchase online (in advance only) at rotarypostprom.com for $50 per person. Spectator bleacher seats are also available online (in advance only) for $10 per person. Seats are limited.

Local law enforcement agencies will escort the motorcades with students from Case, R.E.A.L. School, Walden III, Union Grove, Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, The Prairie School, Park and Horlick high schools to the fairgrounds. Emergency rides will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event, if needed.

Post Prom Motorcade Schedule:

Case High: Departs Case at 6 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 6:20 p.m.

REAL School: Departs REAL at 6:15 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 6:35 p.m.

Walden III High: Departs Case at 6:25 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 6:45 p.m.

Union Grove High: Departs Union Grove High at 6:45 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 6:55 p.m.

Racine Lutheran High: Departs Case at 6:45 pm.; arrival at Fairgrounds 7:15 p.m.

St. Catherine’s High: Departs Case at 6:45 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 7:20 p.m.

The Prairie School: Departs Case at 6:45 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 7:25 p.m.

Park High: Departs Park at 7 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 7:40 p.m.

Horlick High: Departs Horlick at 7:10 p.m.; arrival at Fairgrounds 7:50 p.m.

Motorists are reminded to be aware of traffic delays in and around the schools and in Union Grove early that evening

For more information about Rotary Post Prom 2021, email racineprom@gmail.com or call (262) 822-3833.

Prom Photos

As you probably know, prom in Racine is unlike prom anywhere else. Since 1953, Racine Founder’s Rotary Post Prom has been a tradition embedded into the city. Whether you attended in 1960 or if you attended within the past couple years, chances are you have memories from that night. If you were lucky, you may have even gone more than once.

To celebrate this rich piece of Racine, the Racine County Eye is asking to see your prom photos and stories from that night.

Submit your photos to be featured on the Racine County Eye by clicking here.

