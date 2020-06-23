Enrique Carreon-Herrera, 55, died on Wednesday, June 17. He was born in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes on April 10, 1965, son of Jose Carreon and Victoria Herrera.

On August 14,1999, Enrique married Ana B Carreon in Waukegan. He has been employed with the Manheim Milwaukee Auto Auction for over twenty years. Enrique will be remembered for his great love for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Enrique will be dearly missed by his wife, Ana; children, Jorge Ortiz, Miguel Garcia, Andres Garcia, Maribel Hernandez, Zeila Garcia;17 grandchildren;Mallo, Emiliano, Angelo,Lyana, Dreshawn Mac Neil,Celine,Harmony, Analia Garcia, Alvaro Jr., Aaron, Angie A Hernandez Antonio Jr,Yuliet Velazquez, Kayden, Grayson, Kaysn, Graham Ortiz Brothers, Pablo, Victor, Jose, Sergio; Sisters, Amelia, Paty and Nena; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Enrique’s Life will be held at a future date.