Welcome to Chats with Chester. The grandson of a sharecropper, Chester Todd, 80, moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1951 at the age of 13 years old from Mayfield, Kentucky. Racism was blatant back then. But the emotional trauma of being treated as “other” never left him. In fact, those lessons of survival — the dos for them are the don’ts for us — now get handed down from generation to generation.
Denise Lockwood
Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News. More by Denise Lockwood