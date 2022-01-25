Welcome to Chats with Chester. The grandson of a sharecropper, Chester Todd, 80, moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1951 at the age of 13 years old from Mayfield, Kentucky. Racism was blatant back then. But the emotional trauma of being treated as “other” never left him. In fact, those lessons of survival — the dos for them are the don’ts for us — now get handed down from generation to generation.