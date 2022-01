This episode of Chats with Chester tackles “that white privilege thing,” as he calls it.

When you grow up in a country that was not designed for your race, life is very different than what the rest of the country’s citizens experience. Listen in today to learn how a life of exclusion and discrimination led to a life of cocaine addiction and hardship.

Learn about the “price to be paid to try and assimilate” into a culture built to preclude Black people. Listen in now.