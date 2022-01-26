Erin Marie Stang, 36, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. She was born July 2, 1985, in Waukegan, IL to Kay and Leroy Stang.

Erin graduated from Westosha Central High School in 2001 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She was engaged to be married to Chris Terry on Feb. 26 of this year.

She had a smile that lit up the room when she entered. Erin loved to travel and try new things. She loved going to tapas restaurants all over the country, ordering far more food than she could ever eat, sampling everything so she could see what it all tasted like. But, if given the option, she would eat tacos every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Erin loved to travel and visit zoos, libraries, museums and tourist attractions all over the country. A huge fan of her Milwaukee Brewers, she and Chris recently started visiting all 30 major league baseball stadiums across the country. They had a chance to visit 12 different stadiums over the past two seasons, but her favorite has always been Miller Park, where she saw far more than 100 games with friends and family throughout the years.

Erin Marie Stang pictured with her fiance Chris Terry

– Photo Credit: Chris Terry

Erin loved watching every food-related television show and loved to cook. There was not a recipe out there that she was afraid to try. There’s nothing Erin loved more than having her friends and family over to her house for a meal. For any holiday meal or even cook-out around the pool, she would start putting her menu together weeks ahead and time. She always wanted to make way more food than was needed to send plenty home with her brothers and parents.

But what Erin loved more than anything in the world was her niece, Maddie. The two have had an inseparable bond for the past ten years. She would talk about Maddie for hours and took Maddie along on her adventures as often as possible. In January of every year, the first thing she did was take a day off work sometime in August to take Maddie to the Wisconsin State Fair.

In addition to her niece, Erin is survived by her parents, her brothers Dustin and Calvin and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins all over the country. She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew, and her nephew Jacob.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Erin later this Spring.