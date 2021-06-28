Though emergencies don’t happen frequently, you should always prepare yourself for anything. If you want to boost your hazard mitigation efforts, learn about the essential items for office safety to have on hand.

Security Essentials

Regardless of your industry, if you have an office space, it needs security. The building itself should have fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and emergency lighting in the event of a fire or power outage. These built-in features are foundational in fire codes now, but they’re not always up to date. Check for these items in your facility and install any security items you lack. You should also have essential items in case you become trapped at work. Flashlights, potable water, shelf-stable food, and safety cones—your business’s disaster kit should contain all of these and more.

Safety Hazard Tools

The next level of office safety has to do with safety hazard tools. You should have fire extinguishers in every hallway. The key to fire extinguishers isn’t their presence, but their accessibility. A fire can rage at any area in a building. If you have an office kitchen, put a fire extinguisher under the sink or nearby. If you work around dangerous materials, you should also have a biohazard kit. For example, an office in the middle of an industrial plant or research laboratory should have safety tools relevant to the hazards in the vicinity.

Emergency Health Equipment

Almost all emergencies and disasters involve hazards to the human body, so you must have health equipment at the ready. You should have first aid kits and AEDs available. Choosing an AED device is no simple task, so you must do your research beforehand. You can also put up posters that remind people how to stay safe in the office and perform CPR on an unresponsive person.

Remember these essential items for office safety and look for ways to install extra tools for security. The only way to achieve peace of mind for you and your staff is through emergency preparedness.