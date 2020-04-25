A skid steer is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment a construction company uses almost daily. As the owner or manager of a construction company, you understand that efficiency is vital to the success of a project. For your team to do their best work, they must have the right tools available. Before the next project, make sure your company has these essential skid steer attachments.

Forks

Every job site involves moving heavy materials, whether that’s pallets of concrete bags, lumber, or pallets of debris. Having at least one fork attachment helps your team to efficiently move items without causing injury. It’s much safer to load items onto a pallet and move them with a fork attachment than for your crew to move it all by hand.

Grapples

Of course, there always seems to be large rocks or debris that must be removed from the job site. A grapple attachment is one of the best ways to handle this—not to mention that it’s kind of fun. Now you may ask you need a grapple instead of, say, just using a bucket. The major benefit of using a grapple is that they act as sifters, since most grapple attachments have openings at the bottom. These openings let dirt, dust, mulch, and more to fall through, allowing the machine to only grab what’s needed.

Augers

Many construction companies make the mistake of not having an auger on hand because they assume augers are mostly for landscapers. While it’s true that landscapers use augers (though not usually with a skid steer), construction companies often find themselves using an auger attachment more than they thought. Augers are especially helpful when you need to dig holes 72 inches deep or more for industrial fences. Just make sure your skid steer can handle an auger.

Various buckets

There are several different types of buckets, and yes, your company should have most of these, if not all. For example, some essential buckets include a digging bucket, grapple bucket, rock bucket, combination bucket, snow bucket, and more. While equipping your team with these attachments can become costly, it’s much better to invest early in high-quality attachments. If you go with whatever option is cheapest, you’ll spend more money repairing the equipment than if you’d bought high-quality attachments in the first place.

We hope this article helped you identify the essential skid steer attachments you need. While the attachments mentioned in this article are essential, your company may need other attachments depending on the type of projects it usually handles.