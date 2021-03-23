There are many exciting opportunities that come from starting a woodworking shop. The ability to work with your hands while possibly making money on the side is an appealing prospect for many. Other people enjoy the creative freedom found in the beautiful projects they create. Regardless of the reason, many of the items used to craft these projects are the same. Here is a look at the essential tools for a woodworking shop.

Saws

There are many different types of saws commonly found in workshops. Considering that many projects start from a simple length of wood, it’s vital to have saws for trimming a piece down to size. Each type of saw serves a different purpose, so it is essential to use the right saw for each project. Some of the saws frequently found in woodworking shops include:

Circular Saw

Jigsaw

Miter Saw

Table Saw

Bandsaw

Lathe

Many new woodworking shops come replete with a lathe to aid in turning the wood. A good lathe is virtually indispensable because it makes shaping your wood so much easier. There are many different styles of lathes and just as many tools to go with them, so be sure to find the one that best fits your purpose.

As in any workshop, your woodworking shop will need an adequate supply of hand tools. These are similar to the tools you can find in any garage or toolshed across the country. Some of the commonly found tools include:

Drills

Hammers

Screw Guns

Tape Measures

Squares

Clamps

Planer and Sander

Planers and sanders are both helpful in cleaning up and finely shaping your work. A planer works by using a fixed blade to shave down wood fibers until the object becomes smooth. A sander helps remove the strain of hand-sanding each piece and allows you to get the task done much quicker.

Workspace

The rest of the essential tools for a woodworking shop are where you will be doing much of your work. Any woodworking shop must have a solid workbench for completing projects and holding your tools. You should also include sawhorses to help in balancing and keeping larger projects in place.