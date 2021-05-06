Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
Evan Steinberger of Burlington is among the 190 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Steinberger will graduate from the College of Business.
To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest class of graduating honors students in the program’s 34-year history.
For the full list of May Honors Program graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/o9ed.