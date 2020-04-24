Evelyn A. Jorgensen, 89, died on Tuesday. She was born in Racine, March 24, 1931, daughter of the late Vincent and Agnes (Nee: Kupka) Chvilicek.

Evelyn was a longtime faithful member of St. Rita’s Parish and was most active in Christian Mothers and Secular Order of St. Augustine and Third Order. Above all, she was devoted to and cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Raymond (Vicki) Jorgensen, Beverly (Joe) Mueller, Roger (Carolyn) Jorgensen, Bernice (Dale) Houf, Richard (Connie) Jorgensen, Ronald (Jacque) Jorgensen, Betty (Joe) Menarek; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose (Donald) Veselik; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Evelyn is being reunited in death with her husband, Raymond, her children, Barbara Sanders and Robert Jorgensen; her sisters, Beatrice Niesen, Martha Graham, and Helen Mayer and her parents Vincent and Agnes Chvilicek.

Private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may view the service Friday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. by going to the website, Evelyn Jorgensen page service time, and press live stream.

