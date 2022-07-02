INTRODUCTION

We’ve launched a new calendar system that will make it easier for you to submit your events and find events happening near you. You can do all of that at https://racinecountyeye.com/rce-events-2/ now. Events submitted to our calendar will be available online until the specified end date, and may also appear in our weekly events in print listing service the week of the event by going ‘Premium.

How to submit events Go to https://racinecountyeye.com/rce-events-2/. Click on the box that says “Promote Your Event.” This pulls up a pop-up box for you to fill in the bare bones of your event: Event name, type and location. Click “submit.” You will be taken to a landing page where you have several options for promoting your event.

Our calendar listings are free; however, you now have the option to purchase a promotion package for a more prominent listing on our site and inclusion on other local calendar sites.

Go Premium – Featured online and in Print the week of the event – Choose the option that best suits your needs. A new page opens for you to upload photos or flyers of your event, add a detailed description, pricing information, ticketing links and any other important deets.

Preview and go! You will have the chance to preview your listing before it goes live on our site. How to search for events Go to https://racinecountyeye.com/rce-events-2/. You may filter for events several ways: Using the featured icon tabs, by location, by date or by putting a search term into the search bar. Or just use the new events map to find what’s happening near you.

Options to promote – You can choose to list for free any time. You can now choose a promotion package to get your event featured prominently on the website and other calendar sites.

Plans Include

Free Plan – unlimited event submissions to a single event listing

Premium includes featured online, syndicated and in print the week of the event
Single Plan – (One Event)
Bundle Plan – (More than one event, ideally 10+ for 10% discount)
Subscription Plan – minimum of 4 events per month (up to 50% discounted)

Virtual Events – Finding virtual events You can always search our events database by area, by date, by category or by keyword. But now you can stay at home and filter our event listings to show only virtual events.