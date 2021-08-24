September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Southeastern Wisconsin Task Force on

Veteran Suicide Prevention and its partners have a number of events planned to mark the month:

Sept. 1, noon – “Live Today, Put It Away”

This is a virtual panel discussion focusing on the Gun Shop Project and Safe Storage Program, which work with Wisconsin gun shops and ranges to provide safe storage of firearms for gun owners and to educate them about firearm safety and suicide.

Research has shown that 70 percent of veterans and 50 percent of non-veterans who die by suicide use a firearm.

This event is hosted by the Captain John D. Mason Veteran Peer Outreach Program. For more information and to register, click here, go to the Capt. Mason Facebook Event Page or contact Susan Smykal at 414-955-8914 or ssmykal@mcw.edu.

Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to noon – Mental Health Summit: Be There for All Veterans

This virtual summit will feature a panel discussion and breakout sessions focusing on how to create a safe and welcoming environment for our diverse Veteran population. The event will look at what’s working, what isn’t, and how best to improve access, outreach, and engagement.

A panel discussion is from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by breakout sessions from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This event is hosted by the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

This is a Webex virtual event. To register, click here.

Sept. 11: 20-year anniversary of terrorist attacks

The War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, is hosting several events, including a morning ceremony, motorcycle ride to the 9/11 memorial in Kewaskum, and the opening of a 9/11 exhibit.

In addition, Summerfest will host a Military Appreciation Day program.

For more information on the War Memorial Center events, click here. More information on Veterans Appreciation Day at Summerfest is available here.

Sept. 17, 7 p.m. – “Veterans Journey Home” film screening

Three films in the five-film series “Veterans Journey Home” will be screened, followed by an open discussion with the filmmakers. “Veterans Journey Home” focuses on Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and the challenges they faced overseas as well as after their return home.

The event, hosted by Healing Warrior Hearts together with Starfish Foundation, Veterans Health Coalition, the War Memorial Center, and Warrior Films, will take place at the War Memorial Center, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee. The three films to be shown are “Solutions,” “Ben’s Story” and “Kalani’s Story.”

To register for this free event, click here. For more information on the films, click here. To learn more about the event, click here, email warriorheart@starfishfound.org or call 414-374-5433.

Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – S.A.V.E. training

S.A.V.E. is a one-hour training program provided by VA suicide prevention coordinators to veterans and those who serve veterans. It covers suicide myths and misinformation, risk factors, and the S.A.V.E. model (Signs of suicide, Asking about suicide, Validating feelings, Encouraging help, and Expediting treatment)

The virtual training will take place on Zoom. To register for this free training, click here.

If you’re a Veteran struggling with thoughts of suicide or know a Veteran who is struggling, go to BeThereWis.com or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat.