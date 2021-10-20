EverGreen Academy is offering free meals for all of its students for the 2021-2022 school year. The free meal program is part of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

While free and reduced-price lunch applications are not necessary to participate in this program, families are still encouraged to fill out the forms as a means to qualify for other state benefits such as the P-EBT program that provides funds to families during at-home pandemic learning.

About EverGreen Academy

EverGreen Academy is a 4K-8 voucher school that was founded in 2013. Their mission, as their website states, “is for each child to be known, valued, challenged, nurtured, and in an environment of happiness, joy, and excitement that will generate within them a desire to come to school each day.” The Academy has two locations: the elementary school is at 3351 Chicory Road in Mount Pleasant; the middle school is at 3554 Taylor Avenue in Elmwood Park.

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!