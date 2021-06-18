MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #124, raising the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in celebration of Juneteenth for the second year in a row.

“As we recognize the trials Black Americans have overcome and celebrate the resilience, vibrancy, and countless contributions of Black Wisconsinites across our state, we know our work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, from inequities in housing and healthcare to education and childcare, to the justice system and economic opportunity. We’ve had moments this past year where we’ve made steps toward progress, but we are reminded today this work is urgent. We must continue our work to create the state and the future we want for each other and for our kids.”

In 2020, the governor ordered the Juneteenth flag to be flown at the State Capitol for the first time in state history. Juneteenth is formally recognized and celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with Wisconsin joining as the 32nd state to recognize this day in 2009. This week, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The Juneteenth flag will temporarily replace the Rainbow Pride flag over the weekend in celebration of Juneteenth. Still, it will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the east wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the north wing flagpole as it does every day.

The Juneteenth Flag order and local celebrations

Executive Order #124 is available here and is in effect beginning Fri., June 18, 2021, until sunset on Sun., June 20, 2021.

