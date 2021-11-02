Over Our Head Players are welcoming guests back into the theater for live performances. This Friday, Every Brilliant Thing opens at the Sixth Street Theatre in downtown Racine and will run for three weekends in November.

Directed by Cody Ernest, Every Brilliant Thing is a “humorous and inventive look into depression and mental illness.”

Reflecting on the importance of producing this play, Ernest said, “Mental health is really a huge topic right now in our culture. We live in a society that for a long time considered it taboo to talk about things like depression and suicide,” He continued, “This show sways towards the light and humorous side, but it brings to bear the fact that we can have an open and honest dialogue about mental health, even in the arts.”

Every Brilliant Thing performance schedule:

November 5–7, 12–14, 19 & 20

Fridays 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays 5:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday matinee 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Regular $18.50

Matinee $16.50

Tickets can be purchased here. Performances are held at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 6th Street, Racine. To contact the Players or Sixth Street Theatre, call the Box Office at (262) 632-6802, or visit their website, overourheadplayers.org.

The one-person show stars John Adams.

Every Brilliant Thing crew and production team:

Production Manager: Rich Smith

Stage manager: Lori Adams

Staff: Janine Anderson, Diane Carlson, Zoe Ernest, Melissa Fleischman, Melisa Hughes Ernest, Parker Jones, A.J Laird, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, and Ron Schulz

Every Brilliant Thing synopsis

Every Brilliant Thing follows the story of a child through adolescence and into adult life as they write a list of all the brilliant things that make life worth living. Starting the list at age seven after his mother experiences a severe mental health episode, the narrator, now an adult, has a list approaching one million things. Every Brilliant Thing is a one-person show with audience collaboration.

Every Brilliant Thing was first produced by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre, on June 28, 2013, at Ludlow Fringe Festival. It had its North American premiere at Barrow Street Theatre, New York City, on December 6, 2014, presented by Barrow Street Theatre and Jean Doumanian Production. Every Brilliant Thing began as a short story by author Duncan Macmillan; over a decade of work, the story evolved into the play it is today. MacMillan says that because of the use of the audience to tell the story, “the play is different every night.”

About Over Our Head Players

Over Our Head Players operates the Sixth Street Theatre, Downtown Racine. A non-profit organization of volunteer theatrical talent from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin in their 30th season, OOHPs focuses on contemporary comedies and original productions. Their season also includes KRINGLE KAROL…The Musical?, Outside Mullingar, The Roommate, and the 2022 SnowdanceⓇ 10 Minute Comedy Festival.