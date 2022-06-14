Actor and comedian BD Freeman, a Racine native will perform during the Sneaker Ball: A Night To Remember, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 at the Racine Civic Center, 5 5th St., Racine, WI.

Last week, we had the opportunity to talk about his life here in Racine, his comedy and how he develops his sets. Check out the show.

Exclusive interview with BD Freeman

