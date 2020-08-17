State Representative Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) kicked off the Racine County Eye face mask competition.



“Racine, it is time to #MaskUp. Consider this the beginning of an unofficial contest for the coolest mask and outfit combo in Racine. Here are the submissions from me and my boyfriend” says Greta’s Facebook status.

From all ages and backgrounds, Racine is masking up to fight COVID-19.

The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly. Thanks to everyone for participating. Check out the submissions below.

Carol showcasing her Pride mask.

Bailey’s sorority sister sewed her mask

Alison and Koda from Clover Pup Salon

Mask to match the flower girl.

Jenna wearing her mask at a socially distanced drive by event.

Don’t forget your mask when visiting the zoo.

American

Wynter’s Digital Art mask entry.

Masks for the bride and groom.

Guardiola family wears masks to protect others.

As an essential worker, Kyle knows how important it is to wear a face covering.

Natasha Colson wearing a standard hospital mask.

Dave’s mask was handmade by his partner, BJ. BJ owns Curlz in Racine.

Kathy’s favorite mask is a Norwex mask.



Go Pack Go!

Unicorn mask to ma

Talia gets ready to gear up when school is back in session.

Lexi matches her scrunchie to her mask.

Ruby and Elijah have their favorite characters on their masks.

A Word from our Readers about wearing a face mask

Bre Miller says: “Elijah and Ruby’s grandparents have underlying health issues and we don’t want to spread anything. We are controlling what we can by wearing masks.”

Businesses like Clover Pup Salon are doing what they can to make Racine safer. Protecting clients and the community, one face mask at a time.

Natasha Colson, a nursing student at UW-Parkside, says: “If everyone collectively wears a mask, except those who absolutely cannot, we can dramatically decrease the risk of transmitting COVID-19, and save lives.”

COVID-19 Information

Racine residents are doing what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks.

Which mask is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section below who you think the winner should be.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 news by viewing our Coronavirus page. The Racine County Eye wants to thank everyone for their participation in the mask competition.