The Racine County Eye would like to thank everyone who entered our face mask competition. It was great to hear about how folks are protecting themselves and their community by masking up.

Natasha Colson, a nursing student at UW-Parkside, says: “If everyone collectively wears a mask, except those who absolutely cannot, we can dramatically decrease the risk of transmitting COVID-19 and save lives.”

The winner of the $100 gift certificate to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly is Shirley McKenzie who entered a photo of Laila celebrating her First Holy Communion at St. Lucy’s Church. The winner has been contacted.

