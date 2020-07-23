Greta and her boyfriend showing off their matching t-shirts and masks.

The inspiration behind the Racine County Eye Face Mask competition came from Racine’s very own, Greta Neubauer.

She is a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the city of Racine and eastern Racine County.



“Racine, it is time to #MaskUp. Consider this the beginning of an unofficial contest for the coolest mask and outfit combo in Racine. Here are the submissions from me and my boyfriend” says Greta’s Facebook status.

Now, we have an official competition for you to enter.

Thanks Greta for the idea.

Do you match your outfit to match your mask? Do you wear a homemade mask? Store bought is great too.

We want to see what you’ve got. Please consider uploading a photo to display in our face mask competition.



Click the picture above, Upload your photo to the Google Form

Including your photo will help us encourage Racine residents to mask up.

The City of Racine has a face mask ordinance in place, so we must get creative with what we wear. To read more about the face mask ordinance, click here to learn more.

If you think you have what it takes to win the competition, enter now. Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly.

To read about our COVID-19 coverage, click here. Be sure to share this article with friends and family for a chance to win.