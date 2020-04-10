Wearing a face mask — even for essential trips to the store — can feel a bit awkward. To ease that social stigma, Racine County Eye is hosting an online fashion for people wearing their face masks. We’ve seen some pretty creative ones already. So have some fun with this. But one thing that we absolutely want to know: Why do you wear your face mask? Who is it for?

Why is it important?

According to the CDC:

“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”

Wearing a cloth face mask in public, especially when social distancing is difficult, can slow down the spread of the virus.

Health officials have voiced concerns that the spread of the virus could mean larger numbers of people will need more medical care and public health services. But they also know the United States just doesn’t have the capacity to deal with that kind of volume of patient care.

So we thought we could have a little fun and build some — we’re in this together — kind of mojo.

Email us a photo or video of you wearing your mask. Send us the reason why you wear it and who you wear your mask for. You can also hold up a photo of a loved one or have your masked loved ones with you… have some fun with it.

Videos can be no more than 1 minute long.

To participate, fill out this form by April 20, 2020. We’ll be featuring these photos and videos in a slide show.

