CALEDONIA — Another rollover accident, caught Thursday evening on a dashboard camera, was shown to be the product of a failure to stop at a traffic signal.

The Caledonia Fire Department received a call for a vehicle rollover accident with entrapment at 5:18 p.m. on Oct. 20. The Caledonia Police Department, Engine 11, Battalion 11 and Med 12 responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the Med 12 unit reported that a three-vehicle accident had occurred at the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Of the three vehicles, one was reported to be on its roof. Of the three drivers, only one reported any injuries; they were non-life-threatening.

Rollover accident caught on video

Another driver caught the accident on their dashboard camera and turned it over to the Caledonia Fire Department.

Several vehicle accidents were reported on Thursday in Caledonia. The Caledonia Fire Department urges drivers to “be alert, drive defensively, and within the posted speed limits.”

In reference to the dashboard camera video, fire department personnel turned the video over to CPD before releasing it to the media.

“This video illustrates how quickly and potentially dangerous simple mistakes can be,” said the news release.

Police & Fire

