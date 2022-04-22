One person was seriously injured Thursday in a “failure to yield” car accident with two additional vehicles, but drugs and/or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

According to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Emmertsen Road and Washington Avenue for reports of an accident involving three vehicles and one driver who needed to be extricated. When police arrived on scene, all three vehicles were in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Failure to yield reported by witnesses

Witnesses told officers a silver sedan was traveling west on Washington and turned left onto Emmertsen without yielding to traffic coming east on a green light. The sedan was struck by both a pick-up truck and a black sedan.

The driver of the silver sedan was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

This accident is still under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.