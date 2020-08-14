The Faith Hope and Love headquarters, 740 College Avenue, flooded after a storm came through Racine on Monday. The damage is over $7,000. Consequently, children are suffering.

Items such as Duffel for Kids bags, backpacks, and other merchandise are not salvageable. Blankets, stuffed animals, storybooks have been ruined. These items waiting for shipment will no longer be able to take place. The outreach agencies that connect with Faith Hope and Love are without resources.

So the Lojeski’s are putting their faith in the community to help.

The agency is looking for donations, $25 dollars can provide a Duffels for Kids bag for a child displaced from their home due to abuse, neglect or a tragedy. $25 can also provide BlastPacks for children visiting their parents who are incarcerated.

On their website, you can find a list of ways to donate and become a part of Faith Hope & Love community. Click here to check out all the ways you can support children in crisis. Donate here.

If you prefer shopping on Amazon, the wish-list here is an easy way to support the mission. Click here to view the wish-list.

Another way to contribute to Faith Hope and Love is by becoming a monthly supporter. They have a goal to reach 200 monthly supporters donating $10 each month.

Anonymous donations are accepted. Please send donations to 2314 LaSalle Street Racine, WI 53402.

Founders Mark & Heather Lojeski

If you are interested in contacting Faith Hope & Love call (262) 902-0556. Follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date with all things happening at Faith Hope & Love. Reach them via their website by clicking here.

