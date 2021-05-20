Racine, WI – Faith Hope & Love announced today that they were named the winner of Best Nonprofit Organization at the 2021 BizX Awards, an annual event that honors the best of the best small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The event, which was held virtually on April 29 and 30 recognizes exceptional results for business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams. BizX 2021 Virtual Global Conference and Awards are powered by ActionCOACH®, the largest business coaching franchise in the world.

Faith Hope & Love has carved out a niche in the nonprofit sector.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Nonprofit Organization in North America. We will continue to make a difference in the lives of children in crisis with the support of our community.”

For more about the BizX 2021, please visit https://www.bizxamerica.com