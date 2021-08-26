October! That means beautiful fall leaves, crisp air, and delicious treats for all of your favorite fall festivities! It’s time to summon your inner pastry chef and bake up some fun with the kids. Whether you’re making treats for the class party, hosting your own fall gathering, or having the next greatest baker competition, here are some fall-themed baking projects your kids will love!

Cookies

A cookie is a blank canvas for a food artist, and cookie decorating is a rite of passage for kids. For a simple baking project, make sugar cookies with refrigerator dough and decorate with fall-colored icing and sprinkles. Want to get a bit fancier? Try this Leaf Sugar Cookie recipe and see what beautiful designs your kiddos come up with.

These Cinnamon Spiced Sugar Cookies with Browned Butter Frosting in beautifully decorated pumpkin shapes are elegant enough for a tea party for two.

Another cookie recipe with delicious fall flavors is this one for Frosted Apple Cider Cookies. The cookie recipe uses applesauce and fall spices like cinnamon and cloves, and the frosting calls for instant cider packets.

Cupcakes

Cupcakes can be made from a box for novices or challenge even the most experienced bakers. It’s fun to experiment with cake and frosting flavor combinations. Here are some of our favorite fall cupcake recipes.

Photo: ChristopherBernard via gettyimages.com

Apple Spice Cupcakes with Salted Caramel Frosting combines those classic fall flavors of apple and caramel. Or try this delightful Chai Spice Cupcakes with Cinnamon Frosting flavored with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg as another fall-inspired baked treat.

These Easy Halloween Cupcakes that feature chocolate walnut cupcakes and cream cheese frosting are as delicious as they are adorable! Three possible decorating ideas means there is something for everyone. Whether you pick the spider, monster, ghost, or a combo of all three, these cupcakes will make a spooktacular showing at your Halloween event!

Pies

Fall also means time for baking pies! Ask the pie crust experts in your family to show you how it’s done or take the perfectly acceptable easier route of using store-bought crust.

Sweet Potato Pie has that orange-brown fall color and fall seasonings. If you are lucky enough to do your own apple picking this year, make sure to save enough for this Classic Apple Pie recipe.

There’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving or Christmas to treat yourself to some pecan pie! Try this Easy Pecan Pie recipe.

Breakfast

Baking is not just for dessert! When your kids are up at the crack of dawn, keep them entertained by making a delicious breakfast treat.

Try this Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake with a buttery, cinnamon streusel topping. These Maple Glazed Donuts look like they came right from the store and can be topped with bacon bits for a bit of salty crunch. Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with Pecan Swirls will teach your kids patience and a bit of science as they witness how the dough rises overnight.

Simply adding fall fruits like apple and cinnamon or nutmeg seasonings to pancakes, french toast, or waffles can also give your morning meal a fall twist!

Pumpkin

You didn’t think we forgot the pumpkin, did you? Love it or hate it, fall means pumpkin everything is here!

Try this Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe with graham cracker crust for a delicious twist on a classic dessert. This Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread is delicious fresh out of the oven, chilled, or reheated in the toaster and topped with melted butter. You can skip the chocolate chips, but why would you?

Want to try something new in the pumpkin baking world? How about these Baked Pumpkin Donuts with a cinnamon sugar topping?

Fall is a favorite time of year for many, and these fall-themed treats are sure to make this special time with your kids even more memorable. Get out your apron and bake up some memories this October. The days are slow, but the years go fast. Cherish the moments in the kitchen baking with your little goblins.

Parenting Today is presented by [sponsor]. [Insert 1-2 sentences ABOUT sponsor and CTA].

Additional Headlines: