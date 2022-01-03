First sledding of the season at Lockwood Park in Racine, Wis. – Photo credit: Paul Holley

Families flocked to local sledding hills, like Racine’s Lockwood Park, Sunday afternoon to enjoy the first big snowfall of the 2021-22 winter season. Youngsters will have two bonus days to play with those new Christmas toboggans, sleds, saucers and snowboards. That’s because the Racine Unified School District (RUSD), citing rising numbers of COVID-19 virus cases, has pushed back the reopening of in-person learning from Monday to Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The Racine County Eye is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View our COVID-19 Dashboard that offers real-time (updated daily) statistical reporting for Racine County.