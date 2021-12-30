The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils’ girls basketball team is seeing a mixture of juniors and freshman mesh at the right time. The Red Devils sit at 6-3 overall after two straight wins over Racine Prairie School and Wilmot in the Carthage Holiday tournament this past week.

“We have a young group, and it is nice to see them in the middle of the year meshing together,” Kenosha Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille said.

Currently, the Red Devils’ players that average in double digits are led by two leaders: Nevaeh Thomas, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, and Syderah Farmer, averaging around 18 points per game. Farmer posted performances of 29 and 25 points this week, while Thomas had 15 against Wilmot and 33 against Prairie School in the team’s wins at Tarble Arena.

“Both are fantastic leaders and really feed off each other,” Ferrille said of Farmer and Thomas. “They have been playing together forever, and it really shows out there.”

Kenosha Bradford currently sits in third place in the Southeast Conference behind Oak Creek and Franklin. The Red Devils are currently 2-1 in the conference and will take on Franklin right out of the gate to start the post-holiday stretch of games.

The Red Devils will have four of their next five games against conference opponents starting with a road game against Franklin and a home game against city rival Indian Trail before taking on Horlick and Park on the road the next week.

“We get into big conference play after the holiday, so we are hoping that we can continue this momentum into conference,” Ferrille said of the next stretch of games. “We need to keep winning and we would like to be at the top of the conference. We need to continue our momentum into conference play.”

The Wisco Huddle is your connection to statewide high school sports. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams.