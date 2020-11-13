The building at 2210 Rapids Drive has changed throughout the years. Racine residents may remember that Zayre’s Department store once occupied the building. The space across from Horlick High School was also a grocery store at one point in time.

Changes have occurred at The Rapids Drive Plaza throughout the years. Now, the Farmers Market @ 2210 is here to stay. The Farmers Market at 2210 is located at 2210 Rapids Drive. The Rapids Plaza is now home to many vendors within the market.

The Northside residents lucked out because this newer farmers market is operating year-round. The Wisconsin winters and bitter cold won’t stop Racine residents from getting out to get a taste of what we usually know to be a summer event.

One Market, Many Vendors

The Farmers Market at 2210 is an opportunity to bring together businesses, makers, and creators. There is only one market that is open year-round in Racine, and that’s this one. The farmers market houses different artists, farmers, and local businesses. This way, the community can shop local all in one place.

Fox & Whale’s display at The Farmer’s Market at 2210

Whether you are looking for a Christmas gift for someone special or looking to stock your refrigerator with local beef or chicken, this market has got you covered. This 70,000 square foot spot is packed with handmade items and specialty vendors. Among vendors’ choices to shop from, this is also a great place to grab a bite to eat and drink.

Some of the vendors include:

The Grow Room

The Grow Room is currently under construction but is a unique take on growing produce. What is this? The Farmers Market at 2210 says it’s an “indoor hydroponics facility to be able to grow a variety of produce products year-round .”

The Farmers Market @ 2210 logo

Please check their website here for updates or stop in to see in to see The Grow Room .

Join those at the Farmer’s Market @ 2210

Join those at the market, if you are a local business owner. If you are an artist, The Farmers Market @2210 is a place for those to grow. Experienced or not, young or old, the market is looking for individuals to fill space.

To get involved, contact The Farmers Market @2210. Email them at farmersmarket2210racine@gmail.com or call (262) 456 1003. Visit their contact page by clicking here.

Shop & Eat on the Weekend

The Farmers Market @2210 is open on the weekends. Stop by before the Packer game to shop for a birthday gift. The market is a great place to be to enjoy a Saturday morning. Spend your weekend exploring local artists and crafters. You won’t want to miss out on sampling local beers either.

Saturdays & Sundays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Special Event: Black Friday Market on November 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Carriage House @2210 at the Farmers Market

