Farmstead Meats is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged jerky products sold from its store in New Franken, WI. The recalled product includes:

Jerky, various flavors, 1-lb. packages, produced before March 2, 2021

This is a Class I recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was not produced with the benefit of inspection or in accordance with the establishment’s Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the recall classifications is available below and on U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Tammy Lemberger, owner, at (920) 866-2411.

USDA Recall Classifications