RACINE – A group pledging a 22-day fast to spotlight climate justice initiatives in Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed state budget will lead a rally on the 15th day of its commitment at 10 a.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.

The group, known as the Wisconsin 7, is demanding the Wisconsin Legislature retain the governor’s proposals in the final version of the budget, which is expected to be taken up this summer. The 2021-23 state budget, as proposed by the governor, includes funding for:

Renewable energy projects and accompanying job creation

Energy-efficiency and resiliency projects

Renewable energy and equity programs

Electrified transportation

Clean water initiatives

Programs for farmers and land conservation

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha police in August, is among the Wisconsin 7. Other members are the Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Joe Cardinali, current Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg, Milwaukee activists Tory Lowe and Vaun Mayes; as well as Jill Ferguson, who described herself as a “concerned grandma.”

Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is also scheduled to speak at Friday’s rally. The event is free and open to the public.

