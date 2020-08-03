CALEDONIA, WI – A fatal car crash that happened at about 2:15 p.m. Monday at 4 Mile Road at State Highway 38 has left one person dead and another person hospitalized.

Due to the three-car crash, officers with the Caledonia Police Department have the road shut down to conduct an investigation. Westbound traffic is being diverted northbound onto Highway 38. All other directions are closed for an indefinite amount of time. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Sgt. Jim Gardiner said they are looking for the driver of the third car, which fled the scene.

The driver of the white car crashed was headed northbound on Highway 38 and the truck traveled southbound on Highway 38. It is unknown which direction the third vehicle was traveling in the fatal car crash.

This is a breaking news story. We will have further information as we receive it.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Check out our Racine County COVID-19 dashboard and COVID-19 testing in Racine County.