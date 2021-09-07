RACINE — One person died in a two-car crash that happened Sunday night on Main and Kewaunee street. The driver of the other car was also charged with drunk driving.

Stephanie Raggs, 49, of Racine, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating a vehicle while suspended – causing death, drunk driving with a child in the car and obstructing a police officer.

If convicted of all three charges, Raggs faces up to seven years, three months in prison and/or fines up to $21,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department officers responded to a car crash at 8 p.m. Sunday on Main at Kewaunee street.

A woman involved in the crash told police she was driving her car at about 30 mph northbound on Main Street when a car on Kewaunee Street stopped and pulled into her lane of travel. Traveling with her son, she tried to avoid hitting the car, but she crashed into it. The woman had given the police her daughter’s name. Her real name was Stephanie Raggs, according to the criminal complaint.

The damage to the other car was extensive. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Ascension-All Saints Hospital, where staff pronounced him dead.

During the investigation, she told the officer she had about two to three drinks. The officer asked Raggs to perform a field sobriety test, but she failed it. A few hours later, she submitted two blood samples for testing. The results are still pending.

Raggs, who is being held on a $10,000 signature bond, is expected to have a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15.