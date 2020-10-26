Trick or Treating is taking place in municipalities across Racine and Kenosha County. While children may enjoy going from door to door, the real fun is waiting to see which treats make it into their bags.

FiveThirtyEight, a Walt Disney owned company, rounded up results of favorite Halloween treats. The website, also known as 538, focuses on opinion poll analysis. Read their full article here.

“To help you avoid that type of vengeance, and to help you make good decisions at the supermarket this weekend, we wanted to figure out what Halloween candy people most prefer” says writer, Walt Hickey.

Favorite Halloween Candies

A poll by 538 figured out which treats are more favorable than others. The results came from 8,371 different IP addresses. These users voted on about 269,000 randomly generated candy matchups, according to 538. While unsure of exactly who the users are, this is a good sample of what candy people like. What do you think ranked as number one? Do you think candy corn made the list?

“How often did a fun-sized candy of a given type win its matchups against the rest of the field” 538 says questionably.

Top 10 Candies

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Reese’s Miniatures Twix Kit-Kat Snickers Reese’s Pieces Milky Way Reese’s Stuffed With Pieces Peanut Butter M&M’s Butterfinger

Shopping for Candy

So, candy corn didn’t make the list of the top 86. However, peanut butter treats dominated the top 10 results. If you’ve got a peanut allergy, you might want to resort to something else like Starburst.

“Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and their spinoffs come out huge here, taking four of the top 10 spots and appearing pretty synonymous with the platonic ideal of Halloween candy. The brand was the best-selling candy in the U.S. as of 2013, and market research showed it was the top snack-sized candy in Halloween times” says the article.

If you are heading to the store, pick up some of these treats. I bet kids from all over the neighborhood will be overjoyed after a stop at your place.

For more statistical information about the candy favorability, read the article by 538 by clicking here.

Halloween will be here before we know it. If you are planning to Trick or Treat, follow these CDC guidelines.

Wear a mask to keep your nose and mouth covered when in public places.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart (about 2 arms’ length) from anyone who is not from your household.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Get your flu vaccine Click here for resources in Racine County

Do not use a costume mask (such as for Halloween) as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard) If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

Trick or Treat Schedules

We’ve covered which treats should be bought. The guidelines for COVID-19 and Halloween are above. What else is there? That’s right, Trick or Treat Schedules.

Other Activities

If you aren’t planning to Trick or Treat, participate in these other activities.

For additional information about Halloween and associated activities, contact, Emma Widmar. Reach Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!