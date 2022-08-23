Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Washington Park High School host a Mobile Food Pantry together every fourth Wednesday of the month. This month the event will take place on Aug. 24. This food pantry is bringing healthy food directly to areas that are in need. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has refrigerated trucks to transport food in pre-packaged boxes.

“This is open to all families in the community and no preregistration is required.” said a Washington Park High School representative.

The boxes of food will be available for pick up at Washington Park High School, 1901 12th St., in Racine. Attendees are able to take what they need, free of charge, from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. every fourth Wednesday, each month.

“We open up at 2:45 p.m. and have been running out so please get there early,” shared a staff member from Park.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is an independent and local nonprofit organization that has been feeding Wisconsinites since 1982. As the leading local hunger-relief organization in the state, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin distributes food to nearly 400 pantries and meal programs across 35 eastern Wisconsin counties.

If you are someone who is in need of additional assistance, use the Racine County Community Resource Directory as a tool to find help.

Do you plan on picking up a box of food? Try these recipes for a tasty lunch or savory dinner.

