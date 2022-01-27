Advertisements

RACINE – On Wednesday, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine, announced that the Festival Hall COVID-19 testing through the National Guard will be extended through Feb. 10. The operating hours will remain the same. (See below for schedule.)

We are grateful that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has agreed to extend the free testing site at Festival Hall through February 10th. As testing supplies have become harder to find throughout the community, having the continued support of the National Guard helps us to continue to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing for our residents. It is critically important that the community access the right resources at the right locations. In order to protect the staff and the resources of our hospital systems, rather than going to emergency rooms for a COVID-19 test, please consider other locations, like Festival Hall. Remember, the best way to make sure you stay out of the hospital if you become COVID-19 positive, is to be fully vaccinated and boosted. Please visit vaccinateracine.org to find a vaccination location. Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine

Festival Hall Covid-19 Testing Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 27, noon – 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31, noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3, noon – 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7, noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10, noon – 6 p.m.

Testing reminders

Appointments are not required, however, pre-registration is strongly encouraged, to save time at the site.

Testing is free of charge and available to those 12 months and older. (Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.)

No COVID-19 symptoms are necessary to be tested.

