September is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. A variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County. As the fall season starts, the happenings continue to provide something to do.
Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.
Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are taking place in Racine County this September.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Serb Fest
|Saint George Serbian
Orthodox Church
826 State St., Racine, WI 53404
|Sept. 3-4
|Annual WAB Archers Labor Day Weekend Safari Shoot & Festival
|WAB Archers
11601 Highway G/W. 6 Mile Road
Franksville, WI
|Sept. 3-5
|Racine Labor Fest 2022
|UAW Local 180
3323 Kearney Ave.
Mount. Pleasant, WI
|Sept. 5
|Second Annual Sunflower & Honey Fest
|The Orchard Store
at Old Homestead
7814 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI
|Sept. 3-5
|Fall Harvest Days
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Sept. 9-11
|Bark in the Park Pet Festival
|Island Park
1698 Liberty St.
|Sept. 10
|5th Annual Franksville Food Truck Festival
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.
|Sept. 9-10
|Swan’s Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair
|Swan’s Pumpkin Farm
5930 County Highway H, Franksville, WI
|Sept. 17
|Party on the Pavement
|Monument Square
|Sept. 17
|3rd Annual Oktoberfest Bier & Food Festival
|The Runaway
Micropub & Nanobrewery
109 E. Chestnut St.
|Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1
|2nd Annual Popcorn Fest
|The Orchard Store
at Old Homestead
7814 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI
|Sept. 24-25
|St. Charles 63rd Annual Fall Festival
|440 Kendall St.
Burlington, WI
|Sept. 24-25
|Oktoberfest of Greater Racine
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.
|Sept. 24-27
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair
|8505 Durand Ave.
Sturtevant, WI
|Sept. 13
|Fall Harvest Days
|Fountain Banquet Hall
8505 Durand Ave.
Sturtevant, WI
|Sept. 12
|Rochester’s 26th Annual
A Day in the Country
|Downtown Rochester
Main Street
|Sept. 17
|Union Grove Wisconsin Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Sept. 17
|Racine HarborMarket
|Monument Square
|Sept. 29
Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|First Fridays
|Downtown Racine
|Sept. 2
|Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show
|The Caledonia Historical Village
7330 5 Mile Road
|Sept. 10
|1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse Open House
|The Caledonia Historical Village
7330 5 Mile Road
|Sept. 10
|Small Plates Big Hearts
|Social on Sixth
324 6th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Sept. 10
|10th Annual Cardboard
Boat Races
|Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St.
Racine, WI 53402
|Sept. 10
|14th Annual
A Day in the Country Car Show
|Rochester Fire Department Field
31020 Academy Road
|Sept. 17
|Monster Truck Wars
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Sept. 17
|Unlocking Racine: housing series next steps
|410 Main St.
Racine, WI
|Sept. 21
|Wolf Lake Trail Run & Walk
|Richard Bong State
Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Sept. 24
|Rivers Edge Art & Wine Walk
|Downtown Waterford
Main Street
|Sept. 24
