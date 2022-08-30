Follow Us

September is full of opportunities for excitement and fun. A variety of festivals, fairs and events are happening in Racine County. As the fall season starts, the happenings continue to provide something to do.

Whether you’re looking to find something to do on the weekend or a way to spend your weeknight, the Racine County Eye has you covered. From date night to play dates for children, there is a slew of events for people of all interests.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are taking place in Racine County this September.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
Serb FestSaint George Serbian
Orthodox Church
826 State St., Racine, WI 53404		Sept. 3-4
Annual WAB Archers Labor Day Weekend Safari Shoot & FestivalWAB Archers
11601 Highway G/W. 6 Mile Road
Franksville, WI		Sept. 3-5
Racine Labor Fest 2022UAW Local 180
3323 Kearney Ave.
Mount. Pleasant, WI		Sept. 5
Second Annual Sunflower & Honey FestThe Orchard Store
at Old Homestead
7814 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI		Sept. 3-5
Fall Harvest DaysRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Sept. 9-11
Bark in the Park Pet FestivalIsland Park
1698 Liberty St.		Sept. 10
5th Annual Franksville Food Truck FestivalFranksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.		Sept. 9-10
Swan’s Watermelon Festival Art & Craft FairSwan’s Pumpkin Farm
5930 County Highway H, Franksville, WI 		Sept. 17
Party on the PavementMonument SquareSept. 17
3rd Annual Oktoberfest Bier & Food FestivalThe Runaway
Micropub & Nanobrewery
109 E. Chestnut St.		 Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1
2nd Annual Popcorn FestThe Orchard Store
at Old Homestead
7814 Raynor Ave., Franksville, WI		Sept. 24-25
St. Charles 63rd Annual Fall Festival 440 Kendall St.
Burlington, WI		 Sept. 24-25
Oktoberfest of Greater RacineFranksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.		Sept. 24-27
Sept. Festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair8505 Durand Ave.
Sturtevant, WI		Sept. 13
Fall Harvest DaysFountain Banquet Hall
8505 Durand Ave.
Sturtevant, WI		Sept. 12
Rochester’s 26th Annual 
A Day in the Country		Downtown Rochester
Main Street		Sept. 17
Union Grove Wisconsin Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Sept. 17
Racine HarborMarketMonument SquareSept. 29
Sept. Fairs/Markets

Events

What?Where?When?
First FridaysDowntown Racine Sept. 2
Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club ShowThe Caledonia Historical Village
7330 5 Mile Road		Sept. 10
1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse Open HouseThe Caledonia Historical Village
7330 5 Mile Road		Sept. 10
Small Plates Big HeartsSocial on Sixth
324 6th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Sept. 10
10th Annual Cardboard
Boat Races		Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St.
Racine, WI 53402		Sept. 10
14th Annual
​A Day in the Country Car Show		Rochester Fire Department Field
31020 Academy Road		Sept. 17
Monster Truck WarsRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Sept. 17
Unlocking Racine: housing series next steps410 Main St.
Racine, WI		Sept. 21
Wolf Lake Trail Run & WalkRichard Bong State
Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		Sept. 24
Rivers Edge Art & Wine WalkDowntown Waterford
Main Street		Sept. 24

Events Page on the Racine County Eye

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage, like these festivals and fairs, for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.