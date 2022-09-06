MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time.

The accident occurred on the southbound side of State Highway 31/South Green Bay Road at Biscayne Avenue. As reported by responding officers, a red, 2014 Jeep Cherokee was stopped as a school bus was dropping off children. The vehicle’s operator pushed her gas pedal in error, causing the Jeep to crash into a gray, 2008 Mercury Mariner, which then was pushed into a white, 2011 BMW 535 sedan.

No injuries from crash

While there was no one injured as a result of the accident, the Jeep caught fire as a result of the crash. The roadway was closed for about an hour to allow for cleanup of debris.

The vehicle fire was extinguished by members of the South Shore Fire Department along with assessments of those involved in the accident. Cleanup was also conducted by the Racine County Highway Department.

This accident is under ongoing investigation currently within the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, option 4. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Police & Fire

