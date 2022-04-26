The month of May will see four virtual workshops presented by Fight to End Exploitation.

Victim Advocacy Workshop

On Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Victim Advocacy Workshop will be held virtually.

The Victim Advocacy Workshop was created for professionals who work is the sexual assault services or domestic violence services. Professionals such as staff members from medical offices or shelters, county and governmental programs, those working within schools and victim case management are invited to attend.

Required Viewing

Each registered participant will be sent Fight to End Exploitation’s prerecorded Human Trafficking Foundations webinar for viewing prior to the workshop. Viewing this webinar ahead of time will help provide the same basics of human trafficking for each participant.

Registration

Those wishing to participate must register before May 11, 2022.

Human Trafficking Foundations Workshop

The Human Trafficking Foundations Workshop is being offered on three dates in May. Each session is a stand-alone, one-hour-long event; attendees need only choose one session to attend.

Monday, May 16, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 20, at 11 a.m.

Attendees for this workshop will learn about the realities of sex and labor trafficking. The webinar will include statistical data, evidence-based research, as well as real-life experiences.

Registration

While the event is free of charge, a suggested donation to Fight to End Exploitation of $10 per person is appreciated.

