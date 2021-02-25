RACINE – A Racine man was in custody Wednesday after allegedly kicking in his neighbor’s door and starting a fight.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 30, of 1220 Carlisle Ave., with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property following a Tuesday incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to 1224 Carlisle Avenue by Walrup’s neighbor, who told officers that he was sitting at his kitchen table with his four children when Walrup kicked in his door and started swearing. The neighbor said that he and Walrup tussled in the kitchen, breaking the table and chairs. The neighbor then wrestled and pushed Walrup out the back door of the home.

Walrup was free on bond from March 2020 charges of stalking, criminal damage to property, resisting, disorderly conduct, strangulation, battery and bail jumping. Under the terms of that bond, Walrap was ordered not to engage in further criminal activity.

Walrup made an initial appearance on Wednesday, at which a cash bond was set at $500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Washington Ave.