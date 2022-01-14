RACINE – Racine Police on Thursday arrested two area 20-year-olds in connection with a July 31, 2020 vandalism incident at Mound Cemetery.

Kaitlyn B. Armstrong of Oak Creek and Brandon S. Pfeifer of Caledonia will each be charged with Criminal Damage to Religious Property-Party to a Crime, according to a Racine Police Department (RPD) news release. They are accused of vandalizing several headstones and gravesites at the cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.

As part of the investigation, police collected fingerprints from one of the damaged headstones and entered the information into a nationwide database. There were no matching fingerprints in the system at the time, but a match occurred in late 2021 when Armstrong was cited in an unrelated incident, RPD reported. The fingerprint match, along with other investigative leads led to the arrests.

Additional Information Sought on Mound Cemetery Vandalism

RPD investigators are interested in any additional information related to this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.

