RACINE, WI – No one was injured while fighting an intentionally set fire at 6 p.m. Friday at an abandoned building located at1801 Mead Street.

Twenty-one firefighters battled the blaze. Arriving minutes after the call came in, they found light smoke coming from the building. Owned by the city for years, it had been a store with apartments above it, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

“Crews performed all standard operating tasks for structure fires, which include operating fire engines and ladder trucks, forcing entry when necessary, locating the fire, using a fire hydrant to supply water, placing ground ladders, using aerial devices, searching for victims, extinguishing the fire, and performing overhaul when necessary,” the press release reads.

No one inside the building.

During the incident, however, a firefighter fell partially through a rotted floor. He denied having an injury.

Fire personnel had the fire out by 6:30 p.m. The estimated damage from the intentionally set fire is set at $1,000 but made the building uninhabitable.

Owners of vacant properties are reminded to take appropriate safeguards to prevent trespassers from entering.