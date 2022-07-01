CALEDONIA – An early morning fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damages to a home and injured a Caledonia firefighter on Friday.

The Caledonia Fire Department was called to the home at 5617 Eagle Point Drive at 1:10 a.m. The home’s occupants reported that the fire alarms were sounding and flames could be seen at the back of the structure. All of the occupants evacuated safely.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire with “a large amount of smoke coming from the rear of the house,” according to a fire department news release. The fire was contained to the home’s attic space and was declared under control at about 1:38 a.m.

A preliminary review indicated that the fire started outside the house and breached the attic space through the soffits. There was extensive fire, smoke and damage throughout the house and its contents.

Caledonia firefighter sustains minor injuries

A Caledonia firefighter sustained minor injuries while performing tasks toward end of the fire incident. The firefighter was transported by ambulance to a local hospital emergency room where they evaluated and release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

