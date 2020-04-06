Fire causes damage to Racine home

As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.

RACINE, WI – A fire, caused by burning yard waste, caused an estimated $5,000 damage to a house in the 300 Block of Merrie Lane on Monday afternoon, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 352 Merrie Lane at 12:42 p.m. to extinguish a fire on the exterior of the house. The occupant, Brian Torner, told fire officials that he had burned a tree stump and placed what he thought were cool embers in a compost pile close to the house. The embers reignited and spread to the outside of the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Residents are reminded that no burning, including fire pits, is allowed at this time within the City of Racine. This outdoor burning ban does NOT include charcoal briquets, propane or natural gas used for cooking. These restrictions are in place to follow air quality guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) as well as making more first responders available to handle emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions related to the burning ban may be directed to the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.

