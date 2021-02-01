A house fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage to a Wisconsin Avenue home, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Racine Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release.

Upon entering the home, firefighters spotted flames coming from the first floor of the home. Flames briefly spread to the second floor before being extinguished.

Further, about 20 firefighters, six fire apparatus, a battalion chief, a safety officer, and a fire investigator responded to the scene, according to the press release.

The fire was likely caused by smoking materials, said Racine Fire Department Lt. Michael Moss on Monday.

