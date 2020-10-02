Advertisements

File photo

RACINE – A fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damage to a vacant home on South Memorial Drive early Friday.

The Racine Fire Department responded to 1636 S. Memorial Drive at about 3:20 a.m. Friday morning to battle the fire.

Officials believe the fire started on the exterior of the building’s southwest corner. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

